HELOISE: Let's dispel COVID myths

Dear Readers: Did you know? You may not need life insurance. Here's the scoop.

If you are single, debt-free, financially self-reliant and no one depends on you for support, the experts agree: You don't need life insurance.

However, there are folks for whom life insurance can work well: parents with young children, people who own their own business and have a lot of debt, a married couple that has not fully funded their retirement, and someone with a high net worth (over $10 million) — all could benefit from life insurance, to pay toward estate taxes.

Life insurance, used correctly, is a good tool for some people, but not everybody. It works to replace income or to pay taxes and debts if you are no longer around. Check with your agent for more information. — Heloise

REALLY? REALLY?

Dear Heloise: There's a new telephone scam going around. A person will receive a call from someone stating they are with the sheriff's department and there is a warrant for the person's arrest.