Heloise: Let's stop hoarding

Lug nuts

Dear Heloise: Many new cars come with lug lock keys to unlock the lugs on tires. When rotating my car tires, the key broke. Instead of buying a new key, the garage suggested to remove all the lugs and replace them with standard lugs. Now I'll never have a problem with my lug nuts. -- Myrtle P., Staunton, Vir.

House key buddies

Dear Heloise: My friends and I are all getting older, and we call one another at least once a week to see how things are going. Years ago, we decided to make copies of our house keys to hand out to our closest friends in case they need to get into our homes to check on us. This past weekend one of my friends fell down the stairs in her home and broke her ankle. She managed to get to the phone and call me, and I in turn called 911 and all our other friends. While she's convalescing at home, I take care of her pets, water the plants and bring in the mail, and we all take turns bringing meals for her. This is a "buddy system" that perhaps more elderly people should adopt. — Helen in Florida