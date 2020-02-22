Heloise: Litter box cleaning

Dear Heloise: What's the best way to clean the litter box? — A Reader, via email

Cats are extremely sensitive to strong odors, so scrub the empty box with an unscented, mild detergent. Using ammonia or other strong-smelling products could cause the cat to stay away. Rinse well to remove all the soap, then dry. Empty and clean it at least once per week. — Heloise

P.S. A light dusting of baking soda at the bottom of the pan can help absorb and neutralize urine odor.

Hint from him

Dear Heloise: It's still chilly here in the East. I make homemade "breeze blockers":

Method one, for doors inside the house: You'll need a full leg of old nylon pantyhose and two cardboard cores from gift wrap. Insert the cores into the hose and tie off the end. Slip this under the door so that one tube is on one side of the door and the other is on the other side.

Method two, better to use for doors to the outside: Fill a knee-high knit sock with uncooked rice. Tie it off and wedge it against the bottom of the closed door.

Here's to warmer homes and lower heating bills! — Don J. in Philadelphia

Who knew?