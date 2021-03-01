HELOISE: Living through your kids

Today's Sound Off is about parents who want their children to live out their dreams:

Dear Heloise: My parents are two of the nicest people you could ever meet. They're hardworking and honest, and I love them both.

My only problem with them is that they seem to want my brother and me to live out some of the things they never got to do. For example, my mother wanted to play the piano but didn't have the opportunity, so she enrolled me in piano classes. I never wanted to play the piano. I'm terrible at it too.

My brother showed a talent for science and biology, so my mother and dad insisted he enroll in pre-med classes. They want him to become a doctor, but his ambition is to work for NASA someday. He plans to drop out of pre-med and focus on science and space travel of the future. They're NOT happy about that because they think he'll be looking for little green men on Mars!