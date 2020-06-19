Heloise: Lose underarm stain

Margie, if you can, take the loveseat outside and brush over the mildew stain with a stiff brush to remove the mold spores. Next, mix 1/2 cup of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of salt. Dip a sponge in the solution and flush the stain. Be sure to let it dry thoroughly.

Unfortunately, the mildew will eventually come back if it remains exposed to high humidity. You might consider moving the loveseat indoors. — Heloise

Crock pot cover

Dear Heloise: To the lady in a previous column who said her slow cooker cover seal smelled bad — my whole cupboard smelled bad after I made a roast. Now, I place the cover in a plastic bag and put in some baking soda. — Gretchen T., Rochester, Minn.

The call

Dear Heloise: If you have to evacuate your home in an emergency and later wonder if you have utilities before you return home, call home. If your answering machine picks up, you have electricity. — Steven in Kansas

COOKBOOK CLAMP