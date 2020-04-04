Heloise: Lost dog?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: You're walking in your neighborhood and you come upon a dog you don't recognize. The dog may be lost. What should you do? Safety is always your first priority.

If the dog is acting wildly, call animal control, but if you can approach the dog, use a soft voice and move slowly. Check for a collar and ID tags.

Get the dog to a safe space, preferably to a veterinarian office, where a scan can be done for a microchip. Next, take a picture of the dog and create a poster with a description of the dog, including its gender.

Distribute the posters around the neighborhood, at shelters and at all the veterinary clinics in town. — Heloise

Keep your cat safe

Dear Readers: According to The Humane Society of the United States, cats need to stay indoors, not only for their safety, but for the safety of birds and other wildlife. — Heloise

Hint from him

Dear Heloise: I enjoy your column in the The Times of Northwest Indiana, especially your travel hints. When traveling abroad I like to wear shirts with a zippered hidden pocket to hold my passport, credit/debit card and cash. It is much easier to access these items than using a pouch worn under a shirt. — Roland C., Munster, Ind.