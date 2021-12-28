HELOISE: Maintaining household data

Dear Readers: Keep important information and records in one spot in your home or in clearly labeled files online. Organize it in a way that works for you. Make sure it's also easily accessible in case of an emergency. And be certain that family members know where the info is kept. Here's what to do: Make photocopies or scan all key home documents and store them in your designated area, either on your computer, in the cloud or in your home. Also, if you have videos or photos of antiques and valuables for insurance purposes, duplicate them. Keep them with your other important data. — Heloise
Really dusty house?
Dear Readers: Houses contain large amounts of dust, as you've probably noticed, even though you clean your place regularly. Family members and pets track it in from outside. Here's how to prevent it from getting inside. Place doormats in front of every entrance into your home. Ask everyone to wipe their shoes on the mat before they enter.
Sweep off all debris and dirt from sidewalks and driveways on a routine basis. Vacuum frequently around all doors and windows inside the house.
If you're using a feather duster or dry cloth to get rid of dust, you are probably just repositioning it or moving the dust into the air. To really remove it, depending on the surface you are cleaning, apply the appropriate furniture polish or multipurpose cleaner to lift off the dust. Air purifiers with HEPA filters also should help remove dust particles in your house. — Heloise
COLLEGE SON'S LAUNDRY
Dear Heloise: I am responding to your article in the Pasadena Star-News. A reader complained that her college-age son asked for more underwear, socks and towels. Your take on it was that he lost those items. I think he just does not want to have to do laundry so often. College students have too much to do, with studies and their social life, to be running to the laundromat every week. -- Marilin Arcadia, California
GARBAGE DISPOSAL YUCKY?
Dear Readers: As we know, the garbage disposal is an indispensable tool in our kitchen. And with all of the daily use, it can accumulate bad odors. Here are some hints to help contain and prevent them. Every week, grind leftover lemon or lime rinds down the disposal to freshen it. When you use the disposal, always allow lots of cold water to run through it. Check the splashguard often, because it could be the source of bad odors. Wash it with hot, soapy water. -- Heloise
Egg freshness test
Dear Readers: If you are concerned that the eggs in your refrigerator trays are too old, use this easy test. Dissolve 2 tablespoons of salt in 2 cups of water. Put the eggs in the bowl. If they sink, they are fresh. But if they float, they are likely stale or old. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
