Heloise: Make furnishings child-safe

Dear Heloise: We could have had a serious accident happen, and I want to warn others. If you have a large bookcase, china hutch, big screen TV, etc., be sure to secure it to your wall so it won't tip over and fall on someone.

My 4-year-old son tried to climb our bookcase and it tipped over. Thank heavens it landed on a well-padded chair, which kept the bookcase from crushing my child. — Katie in Connecticut

Wicker cleaning

Dear Heloise: My wicker furniture in the family room needs a good cleaning, but how? Everything I've read says to not use anything too abrasive, don't get the wicker too wet, and so on. So how do I clean furniture that's in great shape but dirty? — Zoe in Georgia

Zoe, first, vacuum your wicker furniture with the brush attachment. You'll need to remove any cushions on the furniture and wash them separately. Next, wipe the furniture with a damp sponge — damp, NOT soaking wet. If stains are stubborn, use a few drops of mild soap in the water. If you spot mold or mildew stains, dip your sponge or cloth in one part vinegar and three parts water. Be sure to wring out the sponge or cloth before rubbing it on the stain. Let the wicker dry completely before replacing the cushions. — Heloise

