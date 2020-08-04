HELOISE: Make home office workable

After detailing the monthly payments and deductible, she asked, "Will you be paying with a credit card?" I asked her what the name of the company was. First, she said, that would come with my information packet in the mail. When I pushed her for the name of the company, she said National Dealer Services. I told her to hang on while I searched online for that. She hung up. — Susan in Texas

Susan, we checked with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and they said unscrupulous people use a name similar to a legitimate business to get your money. If you receive a call from a questionable company, the BBB would like to hear from you. — Heloise

Germy spray

Dear Heloise: I've heard that if I flush the toilet without closing the lid, microscopic particles can spray out and land on a toothbrush, countertop or myself. Should I be worried? — Edna in Florida

Edna, controlling the spread of germs, bacteria and viruses is important, especially in our new normal of COVID-19. So close the lid before flushing; it's better to be safe.