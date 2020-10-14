HELOISE: Make meatloaf healthier

Dear Heloise: My family loves meatloaf, so I have found ways to make it more nutritious and delicious. Here is what I like to do:
• I take vegetables such as carrots, zucchini, celery and onions, shred them and add them to the ground beef. For families with children who don't like vegetables, this works well.
• Sometimes I put half of the meat mixture in a loaf pan, then sprinkle a thick layer of cheddar cheese over it and then put the rest of the meatloaf mixture over that. It's a big hit!
• I've also added finely chopped jalapenos peppers for added "zip."
• Leftover meatloaf also makes a terrific sandwiches! — Sandra in Kansas
Tortellini and bean soup
Dear Readers: A dear friend of mine would make this recipe for our (college girlfriends) "Girls Health Weekend." I hope you like it, too. To make it, you'll need:
1/4 pound sliced bacon or pancetta (reserve the bacon drippings)
1 onion, diced
2 garlic cloves (minced)
4 cups of chicken broth
1 large can crushed tomatoes
2 cups beef broth
1/4 tsp. basil (dried, crushed)
1/4 tsp. oregano (dried, crushed)
1/4 tsp. black pepper
9 ounces of cheese tortellini
2 cans of kidney beans
2 cups fresh spinach (chopped fine)
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese (for garnish)
Fry the bacon and saute the onion and garlic in the bacon drippings until golden brown. Chop the bacon to add later. Next, add the chicken broth, tomatoes, beef broth, basil, oregano and black pepper and simmer. Add the tortellini, kidney beans and chopped bacon. Cook for 20 minutes. Add the spinach and cook for 10 minutes. Garnish with Parmesan cheese. If you like this one, you'll find it and over a dozen more delicious and unique recipes in my pamphlet "Heloise's Spectacular Soups." To order, visit www.Heloise
.com or send $5, along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. To add flavor but not calories, puree celery and onions in a blender and add to most soups. -- Heloise
Core lettuce quickly
Dear Heloise: To remove a lettuce core, hold the head of lettuce in both hands with the core side downward on a counter. Give the lettuce two or three firm raps directly on the core. Turn the lettuce over and twist the core to remove it. — Catherine in Arizona
Upright peppers
Dear Readers: Do you find making stuffed bell peppers to be a mess? Try placing the peppers in a fluted pan. It's tall enough to keep the peppers upright, and the indentions in the pan help hold the peppers in place. — Heloise
