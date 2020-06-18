Heloise: Make your dog food?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: There are a growing number of people who like to make their own dog food, but they need to keep something in mind. A homemade dog food may be high in protein but lacking in vitamins. If you do make your own dog food, ask your vet about vitamins you can grind up and put in their food. If your veterinarian makes recommendations on your dog's diet, it would be wise to listen. — Larry in Texas

Milking it

Dear Heloise: I pour milk into the almost-empty strawberry jam jar, put the lid on, and shake. It makes instant strawberry milk, which the kids love. It also works fine with grape jelly and even hazelnut spread. — Donna in California

Donna, this is a great way to use every last bit of something. We love it! — Heloise

STRAY SOCKS ROCK!

Dear Heloise: I use stray socks for cleaning and dusting, but I just realized, it's better to turn the sock inside out first. The inside of the sock has loopy fibers that are more absorbent and better to clean with. -- Carole in Nevada

What's eating you?