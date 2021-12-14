HELOISE: Make yule tree last longer

Dear Readers: When you purchase a live Christmas tree, ask the seller to make a fresh cut, straight across the base of the trunk, removing around an inch from the bottom, to be sure that there's plenty of water absorption.
As soon as you get the tree home, put it in a tree stand. Add water right away, and be sure it covers the cut end of the trunk. The tree needs lots of water. Check it daily to replenish the water.
Place the tree away from fireplaces, wood stoves, direct sunlight or other heat sources, because the heat will make the tree droop and might create a fire hazard. — Heloise
Fast organizing
Dear Readers: During the festive and busy holidays, your house can get messy, and you might need to spiff it up in a hurry. Here are five quick ways to do this:
1. File it — Sort and file bills, coupons and paperwork.
2. Forward it — Items that are scattered around should be moved to where they belong.
3. Fix it — Collect any items that need to be repaired and fix them.
4. Fill it in — Fill out any forms, school permission slips or bills that must be completed.
5. Forget about it — Throw out, donate to charity, give away or take to the recycle bin any unwanted items. — Heloise
Removing tablecloth stains
Dear Readers: During holiday meals, it's inevitable that some of the delicious food will end up on the tablecloth, particularly gravy. Here's what to do for a washable tablecloth: Spoon up as much of the gravy as you can and try to treat it as soon as possible. Blot the stains with paper towels. Then put the tablecloth in a sink. Soak with a mixture of 1 teaspoon of a mild, colorless liquid detergent to each cup of lukewarm water. If the stain is still there, put a full-strength liquid laundry detergent on the fabric and rub it well, then launder as usual. — Heloise
TURN LEFTOVERS INTO FROZEN DINNERS
Dear Readers: Most likely, after your holiday dinners, there will be leftovers, and you don't want to toss out good food that can be transformed into other tasty meals. Instead, use heavy plastic plates with compartments. Scoop leftover portions into them. You can add spices or seasonings to jazz them up. Then put the filled dinner plates into freezer-safe zip-top bags and label and date it. When you are in a rush for a fast dinner, you can grab these and reheat in the microwave. -- Heloise
CUT APPLES TURNING BROWN?
Dear Readers: After you slice apples, isn't it annoying when they start to turn brown? It's not an appetizing look. Here's how to prevent this from happening. Squeeze lemon, orange or grapefruit juice on the cut slices, or you can dip the slices in lightly salted water.
Here's a quick treat: Mix a teaspoon of sugar with a bit of lemon juice and toss the apples. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
