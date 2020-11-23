HELOISE: Manners missing on road

• Hang on a wall as a collection.

• Use the keys to create wall art.

• Disassemble the parts and make jewelry from them.

• Place in a garage sale; there are many collectors today.

Dirty laundry

Dear Heloise: Please help! I am a bachelor and need to know how to clean "ring around the collar." Nothing I do does any good. — Bob C., Studio City, California

Bob, first you'll need to remove the grease. To do that, soak the collar (or the whole shirt) in a liquid dishwashing soap with a generous amount of the soap worked into the collar. Make sure the water is hot, and leave it for at least an hour. Once the grease is out (do not let the shirt dry), spray a generous amount of a prewash spray on the stain and use your fingers to work it into the fabric in gentle circular motions.

Wash the shirt as usual. You might have to take it to a dry cleaner for professional help if that doesn't work. Here's a hint for you: Use an antiperspirant around your neck to help prevent ring around the collar.

NONSTOP TALKERS