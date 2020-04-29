Heloise: Marinade masterpiece

By the way, use a marinade only once then discard to avoid cross-contamination of bacteria. -- Heloise

Pastry brush

Dear Heloise: I love to bake but I always hated to grease the cake pans or other baking containers because I ended up with grease all over my hands. Finally, I had an idea! I put butter in a small bowl, microwave it then use a pastry brush to brush my baking dishes. No more greasy fingers. -- Addie in Wyoming

Scalding milk

Dear Heloise: I inherited my grandmother's old cookbook with so many wonderful recipes and her notes in the margins. However, some of the recipes call for "scalded" milk, and I really have no idea what that means or how to do it. Why scald milk? -- Joan in Alaska

Joan, scalding milk means to heat the milk to just below the boiling point, or 180 degrees, then cool it to 110 degrees before adding it with the other ingredients. But since milk is now pasteurized, you don't have to scald it.

Scalding was originally done to kill bacteria and an enzyme that prevented the thickening process in recipes.

It also helped to dissolve yeast and melt butter in bread recipes. -- Heloise