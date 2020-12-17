HELOISE: Masks first to shield from COVID

Good morning, Heloise: My doctor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that plastic face shields to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are ineffective, yet many people are attending church wearing them. Would you please let people know that plastic face shields are not masks and are only effective if there is a mask under it? Thank you. — Marcia P., via email

Marcia: "Ineffective" may be a strong word, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov) state that "plumes of droplet particles" can escape from under and around a plastic face shield, so a cloth face mask combined with a plastic face shield is a good combination.

Experts say to continue with all COVID protocol: frequent handwashing, social distancing, staying home if you are sick, and yes, wearing face masks. A face shield is an added layer of protection, but it should be worn in concert with a cloth face mask. — Heloise

Clean as you go

Dear Heloise: We love this idea. On Christmas morning, each child has their own trash bag for easy cleanup. We take turns opening presents, marveling at how much we love them, acknowledging who gave them and then go on to the next person.