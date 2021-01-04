HELOISE: Microchip our furry friends

Today's Sound Off is about microchipping:

Dear Heloise: I've worked as a volunteer at an animal shelter for three years, and it always amazes me that so few people microchip their pets. If you have a pet, one of the best things you can do for your little companion is to microchip them, fill out the paperwork (there's very little paperwork) and mail it in. So many animals end up at a shelter or at the pound because no one knows who to contact when an animal is brought in.

If you own a pet, please have them microchipped and mail in the information needed to find you. In the event they get out of the yard or somehow are separated from you, you'll stand a much better chance of recovering your dog or cat. It's a simple, painless procedure that takes only a few minutes to perform by a qualified veterinarian. Sometimes animal clinics will have specials on microchipping. It's a small investment and, in the end, might save the life of your pet.

Even if your pet has a collar with tags, it can be lost, but a microchip is under the skin and your veterinarian can read it with a device that gives your name and phone number.

Protect your pet. Microchip! — Karen D., Los Angeles

