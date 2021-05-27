HELOISE: Microfiber towels timesavers

Glynnis, blessings to you after the loss of your grandmother. Keep in mind, fabrics can be delicate. Sunlight and the stress of hanging the quilts over the rail of a ladder could potentially damage the quilts. -- Heloise

Easy apple

Dear Heloise: My kids love caramel apples, but we do it differently. I slice the apples in 3/4-in slices, insert a stick and then dip them in caramel, nuts, chocolate drizzle, etc. It's easier for a small child to hold because it's a smaller portion. Usually less messy, too! — Meran W. in Illinois

ICE ICE BABY

Dear Readers: Here's an easy way to stay cool: Fill a water bottle half-full, lay it on its side and freeze it. When you're ready to head outside, fill the bottle with water, and you'll have ice water for a nice afternoon. -- Heloise

A sticky situation

Dear Heloise: Those stickers on apples and other produce? Annoying! What can you tell me about them? — Bobby E. in Indiana