HELOISE: Mom alert to online bullies

Dear Heloise: Back in the day, bullying and intimidation by kids and classmates used to STOP the minute a child stepped off the school bus. Today though, with social media, it can perpetuate.

Kids can post demeaning, humiliating and, most importantly, untrue things about classmates online, 24/7, for everyone to see.

This is why I take my kids' phones from them when they get home, and all of their activity is reviewed. I trust my kids, but I want to make sure they understand how much words matter. — Cindy W. in Illinois

Cindy, such an important lesson to learn. Thanks for your email. — Heloise

Dear Heloise: I want to warn your readers: When you send a screen shot of something to someone, any windows or files you have open, such as social media files and accounts, will show at the top of the screen shot in the form of their little icons. This shows details about your online presence.

This could leave you vulnerable to identity theft. Just be careful -- close out those tabs before taking a screen shot. -- Kevin R. in Texas

