HELOISE: More clean air

• Use as a backup phone for storing data.

• Load it with music and use as a car stereo or GPS device.

• Donate to local causes such as battered women's shelters.

• Another idea is to donate smartphones for troops overseas. There are organizations that sell them and use the money to buy prepaid phone cards for soldiers. — Heloise

Hint to remember

Dear Heloise: My husband and I are both senior citizens and sometimes can't remember everything, even though it's on a calendar.

My daughter writes on a card, for each day, what appointments we have and any other important information. We have a stack on our end table and can easily check. It has helped us so much. —Marilyn Glessner, Canton, Ohio

Jar labels

Dear Heloise: Need to remove jar labels? Instead of soaking the glass jar, fill it with boiling hot water, set it in the sink (for safety reasons) and let it cool for 10 minutes. The label will peel off easily. Then I make a paste of baking soda and water to scrub off any remaining residue. — Janice in Wyoming