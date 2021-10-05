HELOISE: More dryer safety tips

Dear Readers: I have received a number of great suggestions after we ran a hint in my column about dryer safety. Here's another one:
Dear Heloise: Regarding using the dryer when no one's home or you're asleep. When I might wash a load late at night, I will hang my clothes overnight, outside or inside my house, using my dining chairs or whatever is available at the time. I pretty much hang almost everything. The dryer will fluff for me and take out wrinkles when needed. We need to go back to taking advantage of our free sun, also inside air. — Gloria, Bakersfield, California
Grieving help
Dear Heloise: I wanted to send a response to Luanne Gehrig, whose husband passed and her friends quit calling after a few days. Like Luanne, I lost my husband about 18 months ago. I received several sympathy cards, which I appreciated, and a couple neighbors sent over a deli plate. After a week, people pretty much quit calling, emailing or texting. It was like I was supposed to be "over" my husband being gone after being married for 35 years. It hurt.
Please, friends and family of someone who has lost their loved one ... give them a call, offer to come by and help with dishes, dusting, sorting, etc. Offer to take the person to lunch, or bring lunch to them. I wish I had had support. I guess basically my suggestion to everyone would be this: Reach out, offer help, and just because a person says they don't need anything right then, it doesn't mean they would not welcome a phone call or a hand-written note. — A Widow in Missouri
Dear Readers: This is an important reminder to help our neighbors and friends who have lost a family member, and to stay in touch when people need it the most. — Heloise
CLEANING WINDOWS
Dear Readers: This is a dirty task that none of us like to do, yet it must be done. Use vinegar, an inexpensive household staple, to get the job done well. Spray full-strength white vinegar on the glass and allow it to remain for a while to do its job. Then scrub with nylon net or a plastic scrubby to remove anything that still might be on the window. If the windows are really dirty or have heavy deposits on them, you might have to repeat this process. After you get the windows clean, buff the windows with cloth or paper towels.
Vinegar is an essential item with many uses around the home, including cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. FYI: To help keep paintbrushes soft and supple, soak in vinegar and water for several hours. -- Heloise
Stolen purse or credit card?
Dear Heloise: I wanted to add some great advice to your article in the San Gabriel Valley Tribune regarding a stolen purse or credit card. Everyone should make a photocopy, front and back, of everything in their wallet/purse and place it in a safe place. That way, if the wallet/purse is stolen or lost, you have all of the information in one place at your fingertips. It only takes a couple of minutes to do and could save you lots of time. -- Peggy Neiman, via email
Peggy, it's important to make a master list that you keep online, or store copies in a secure place at home. If you have an emergency, you can then access this information right away. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.