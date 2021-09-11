HELOISE: More password protection

Dear Readers: I have received many suggestions for protecting passwords. This is an important issue for all of us to protect our data. Here are two to consider. — Heloise
Dear Heloise: Users should consider password manager apps such as LastPass. Numerous site passwords can be linked to one master password. This one password would be the only one used when accessing all sites.
Also two-factor authorizations can be utilized on some password managers. This occurs when accessing a site. A message is sent to the user via text or email to verify one's identity. Also, never put passwords in your phone's or tablet's contacts, since almost all apps require users to allow the app companies access to user contacts, photos, etc. — Robert Malkowski, via email
Dear Heloise: I found a simple but effective way to store passwords. I bought a password-protected flash drive and put all of my passwords on it. It was not very expensive. Now, I need only remember one password. I did print out my passwords and put them in a safe place as backup. — William Petticrew, via email
Recycling plastic bags
Dear Heloise: Keep No. 4 plastic bags such as those for bagging fruits and vegetables at grocery stores and the plastic bag your newspaper is placed in for delivery (long and narrow). Stuff this bag with the other nonrecyclable thin plastic bags to create a neck rest or to block cold air from entering at doors and windows; use as packing filler; fill a drawer to keep items from slipping. This is no cost and is easily replaceable. Some stores will recycle these bags. — Kay Krausman, via email
STALE SMELLING CLOSET
Dear Heloise: My walk-in closet has a stale air smell to it. There are no air vents in or out. Also, there are no electrical outlets in it. I try to keep the door closed so dust doesn't find its way in. What can I use to freshen the air in there? -- Kal Bordan, via email
Kal, this is a common problem, and I have a solution. To prevent the odors in the closet, mix a box of baking soda with 3 to 4 tablespoons of your favorite spice, such as cinnamon or nutmeg. Then place the mixture in a plastic margarine tub and poke holes in the lid. Your closet will have a nice smell to it!
Baking soda has many versatile uses around the house, and it also can save you money. For more helpful hints about baking soda, order my six-page Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (75 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI:
Clean plastic pet toys with a solution of baking soda and water. Stubborn stains will need scrubbing. -- Heloise
Four ideas
Dear Heloise: I have four good ideas for your consideration. 1. Attach an address label to the back of your cellphone. If it gets lost, some good person would return it. 2. Use a green dish scrubbie to open jars or bottles. It works. 3. Use a gas station's window cleaner to also clean your front and back lights, especially in the winter. 4. Finally, with a clogged toilet, use either dish soap or shampoo — anything slippery — and it will flush all the time. Thank you. — Bill, Erie, Pennsylvania
OUTDATED FURS
Dear Heloise: You recently had a question about outdated furs. Many people are now interested in reenactments (think World War II, Civil War) and would welcome these furs. Additionally, some docents (who dress in period) could use them as part of their ensemble. A Google search could reveal a local group in need. -- Sharon Bryant, via email
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Yvette Zuckerman sent a picture of her newly rescued dog Georgia as your Pet of the Week!
"She was rescued from a high kill shelter in Georgia, hence her name! She was super skittish at first, but has now really gotten used to her new loving home."
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
