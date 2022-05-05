HELOISE: More safe parking ideas

Dear Heloise: I just read the wonderful parking hints submitted by R.B. and recalled a story from my youth. Years ago, when most cars were large, I pulled the car too far into the garage and planted the nose of Dad's Oldsmobile into the garage sheetrock wall. To ensure it never happened again, he took a red and white fishing float and some fishing line and tacked it up from the garage ceiling. He hung it so that the float touched the windshield of the car right in front of the driver when it was time to stop the car. I never ran into the sheetrock again. — J.C., via email

J.C., thanks for sharing that humorous and helpful tip! We had another reader write in about a similar solution to this problem — Heloise

Dear Heloise: In your newspaper column, parking hints were being offered. Here is my suggestion for precisely parking a vehicle in a garage without hitting the wall: Have someone help position the car in initially, then take an orange plastic practice golf ball and attach a string to the ball and thumb-tack the other end to the ceiling. Adjust the length and position of the string so the ball just touches the windshield right in the driver's line of sight. It works every time and is an inexpensive fix.

P.S. As a 68-year-old guy, I wanted to tell you that I have read your column for many years and thoroughly enjoy it. You're always very pleasant and thoughtful. — J.K., Benton, Arkansas

WINE SAFETY HINT

Dear Heloise: After a glass of red wine slipped from my hand onto the white carpet, I corrected the problem by slipping one or two rubber bands over the glass. It gives the glass a much better grip. And it's good for the elderly! -- Wilbur Myers, Lima, Ohio

Tomato paste in a tube

Dear Heloise: A recent column had a comment from Diane about tomato paste in a tube. She reported that a tube of tomato paste exploded in her refrigerator a few weeks after she opened it.

Even tubes of tomato paste have an expiration date. Usually, the tube states that it needs to be used within a week or two of opening. It cannot be kept indefinitely. If you only need a tablespoon or so of tomato paste, buy a can (always less expensive than a tube), use what you need and then put the rest in a freezer-safe, zip-close bag. Spread the paste out in a thin layer and freeze. You can then break off an appropriately sized piece when you need it again.

I use the same technique for excess tomato sauce, pesto and lemon or lime juice. — Virginia, via email

MORE SCAM INFO

Dear Heloise: Here's another way to find out if an email from your bank or credit card company, etc., is legitimate: Hover your mouse over the sender's name. The email address should show up. You can see if it's from an individual rather than an institution, and you immediately know if it is a scam. -- Kay in Michigan

Kay, this is great advice. Always check the sender's email address. When it's a scam, it will often be an unusual address that doesn't even include the company's name. But many times the scammers do incorporate the company's name. So be certain that it is the official email address of the company. If you are at all unsure, call the company directly and inform them of the email that you received. -- Heloise

