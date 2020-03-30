Heloise: More senior discounts please

Today's Sound Off is about discounts for seniors:

Dear Heloise: It's nice that some companies offer discounts for seniors, but I wish more would consider doing this as well. Most seniors enjoy going out to dinner or lunch, but not enough of our local restaurants offer discounts, and even if they do, you have to ask for them. All businesses could increase their patronage if they offered a decent discount. Remember, we seniors live on very little and what we get in Social Security has to stretch a long way. —Michael in Texas

Fast facts

New uses for old tennis racquets:

• Place an oval mirror where the racquet strings were and hang in the room of a tennis fan.

• Use to beat pillows or rugs outside.

• Decorate and use as a jewelry holder.

Paper padding

Dear Heloise: While I was wrapping a birthday gift, I realized I needed something inside the box to pad and protect the gift, so I took leftover gift wrapping paper and put it through our shredder. I had plenty of packing material and it looked colorful and attractive to the eye. — Frances in Massachusetts

Emery board