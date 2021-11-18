HELOISE: Mothball smell in cedar-lined chest?

Dear Readers: If you inherit or have a cedar-lined chest with that awful mothball smell, here's what you can do to eliminate it. First, open the chest and let it sit outside in the sunshine and fresh air for a several days. This can help, but you might need to take additional steps to get rid of the odor.
Lightly sand the wood inside the chest with a fine-grade sandpaper, which will release a fresh cedar smell. Then vacuum up the wood residue and wipe with a microfiber cloth to get rid of dust. And to revive the cedar smell, add a bit of cedar-wood oil on a small area of the inside of the lid. Make certain that clothes or linens won't come in contact with the oil. — Heloise
Walker safety tips
Dear Heloise: To follow up on the recent letter regarding safety tips for walkers, I am astounded by the number of pedestrians, joggers and cyclists I see wearing black, gray, dark blue or any combination thereof, all of which blend nicely with pavement. A driver blinded by sunlight as somebody travels the shady edge of the road is a recipe for disaster. I urge folks to wear at least one article of bright clothing: bright orange, lime green, bright yellow, whatever, if only a cap! — Jim D., Mirror Lake, New Hampshire
Jim, that's good advice. The brighter the item, the better you can been seen and stay safe! -- Heloise
ANOTHER PARKING HINT
Dear Heloise: I shared Robin W.'s problem of spotting my silver SUV in the supermarket and gym parking lots. It seemed that half the vehicles in the lots were silver SUVs! A flat 3-inch-by-6-inch spot on the sides of my vehicle's roof rack gave me an idea. Our local auto-parts store offers red reflective, weatherproof tape. This little red patch on each side of my roof rack makes my SUV stand out from the crowd. -- Dave E., Bozeman, Montana
Dave, thanks for sending another useful idea for the many car-parking issues. -- Heloise
HAVE OLD ASHTRAYS?
Dear Readers: If you find old ashtrays that no one is using, don't throw them out. Instead, thoroughly clean them and then repurpose in the following ways: Place soap in one and put next to the sink. Contain small jewelry inside it. Fill it with a small amount of food for your pets. Or use as a water dish for a pet bird or gerbil. -- Heloise.
Storing nuts
Dear Readers: Nuts are delicious and add so much crunch and flavor in cooking and baking. They can be pricey, and you don't want them to spoil before you can use them. So, keep nuts in their shells in a cool, dark space. That way they won't be exposed to light, air or moisture, which will make them spoil. Shelled nuts can last a lot longer, about a year, if they are stored in the freezer in a freezer-safe container. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
