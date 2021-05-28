HELOISE: Name tags offer assurance

JUST A REMNDER

Dear Readers: With the advancing of warmer weather, we'll see ticks and fleas come out and bother our pets. Be sure to check with your vet on the best way to protect your pet from these pests, and remember to keep your pets up to date on their shots. -- Heloise

WADING POOL

Dear Heloise: My kids have outgrown their wading pool, but it was still in perfect condition. When my husband and I hosted a large party on our deck, we filled the wading pool with ice and put cold drinks in there. The next morning the ice had melted, and a doe and her fawn were drinking the water. Later on, several birds and a squirrel used it to bathe in or drink. I thought using the wading pool for cold drinks was a good idea, but watching nature unfold in my backyard was even better. -- Tina C., Alpena, Mich.

Emails