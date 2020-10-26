HELOISE: National Mill Dog Rescue

Dear Heloise: I know you are a friend to all critters, and I'd like your readers to know about National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR). They pick up and rescue hundreds of dogs and puppies from puppy mills all over the country. These dogs — which are deemed no longer usable for breeding — are too old, too sick or are still unsold, and would otherwise be killed. Many of these mills regularly call on NMDR to come and get these animals before they are put down. NMDR gives these dogs and pups any treatment they need to come back to health, help them overcome their fears until they are truly adoptable and gives them a new life. They have helped thousands of dogs and puppies that otherwise would have died in puppy mills. To learn more about this wonderful organization, you can reach them at https://nmdr.org. — Emily M, via email