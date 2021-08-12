HELOISE: Natural weed killer

Dear Heloise: Wherever there are weeds, I have my spray bottle of vinegar. I spray thoroughly, then the next day they shrivel up, and the day after, they are usually gone. — Carolyn T., via email
Carolyn, vinegar is a workhorse in the home. Safe, cheap and readily available, I've reached for it time and time again. I've compiled my favorite vinegar hints, helps and hacks into a handy pamphlet.
Would you like to receive one? It's easy! Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (75 cent) self-addressed envelope together with $5 to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Always label household products legibly. — Heloise
ORGANIZATION NATION
Dear Heloise: I have a family phrase, a mantra, if you will. I tell my kids: Don't put it down, put it away. Whatever the item is, put it back in its proper place. It works well for my family; keeps our home tidier. — Emily T. in New York
Preventing road rage
Dear Readers: We're seeing an increase in road rage this summer. Why? Experts think it's because so many of us were home for so long, and now we are back on the roads, and people aren't used to sharing. Here are ways to prevent road rage, when someone cuts you off in traffic, for example:
• Avoid eye contact with the driver.
• Don't retaliate; just let it go.
• Keep on driving; don't show emotion and keep your cool.
It can be super frustrating when someone drives badly and dangerously. For the greater good though, please try to ignore it, drive safely yourself and get home to your family. — Heloise
CUT IT OUT
Dear Heloise: When I'm going into a brick and mortar store shopping for clothes, I have a method. I cut out a good front-facing, well-lit picture of myself (head shot), and I cut out "my body" on the picture and keep my head on.
Then I can take the picture with me to see which colors go nicely with my complexion. I can even check patterns and textures of fabrics. -- Joanne W. in Florida
The slide
Dear Heloise: My makeup slides off my face in all this heat and humidity. Help! — Lauren M. in Pennsylvania
Lauren, here are a couple of ideas. Allow enough time in between applying your skin care (moisturizers, serums and sunscreens) and your makeup — at least 10 minutes. Let those treatment products set up on and sink into your skin.
In this heat and humidity, you are probably wearing too much makeup. Buff your primer and makeup into the skin. Top with a loose powder and a bit of bronzer or pink blush. That may be all you need. — Heloise
THE GIFT OF MEASURE
Dear Heloise: Having just bought a home, I found the best gift for me: a pro tape measure. I'm always wanting to measure this or that. How handy to have it in my tool drawer! -- Constance R. in Ohio
One for the bun
Dear Readers: Have long hair and need a secure bun? This may work for you: Gather hair in a ponytail, secure and wrap the hair counterclockwise rather than clockwise. This should keep the bun from flopping about. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.