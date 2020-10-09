HELOISE: Neglecting chimney risky

Dear Heloise: Last year we had a fire because we failed to have our chimney inspected. Please remind your readers to never neglect this very important safety inspection. — Paula in Montana

Paula, thanks for the reminder. Readers, if you have a fireplace, have your local chimney sweep do an annual inspection. Over the course of a summer, animals can become trapped inside, a bird can build a nest or creosote build-up can ignite and cause a fire. If you have a fireplace insert, which is basically a wood burning stove fitted into a fireplace opening, you'll need to have the fans and blowers inspected by a professional chimney sweep. Make sure, for the sake of you and your family, that everything is up to current safety standards. — Heloise

Mulch in the fall

Dear Heloise: With winter approaching, many of us are trying to protect tender plants and keep our yards safe from the winter's cold. As a lifelong gardener, I can't stress strongly enough the need to mulch. Many of us put a lot of time, money and effort into our yards, so mulching in the fall helps protect our plants from winter's frigid temperatures. — Morris, via email

Chain tangles