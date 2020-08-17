HELOISE: Neighbor owes for fence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today's Sound Off is about irresponsible neighbors:

Dear Heloise: Last week my neighbor's three large dogs tore down a section of my fence in the backyard. I brought this to the attention of my neighbor, who said he'd fix it. He took a rusted piece of tin and nailed it to the fence on his side. I spent a considerable amount of money having the fence put up, and now I have a large section of my fence covered in rusted tin. I plan to have it fixed on my side, but I think my neighbor should be financially responsible for at least half, if not all, of the repairs. — Grace in California

Grace, I know this is a touchy situation because we all want to have good relationships with our neighbors, but your neighbor really should pay for the repairs. I would approach him and ask if the tin is a temporary fix. If he says no, let him know that you would appreciate it if he would be responsible for properly repairing it. Hopefully, this can be resolved in a friendly way and avoid harsh feelings, or, as a last resort, legal action. — Heloise

Fast facts

New uses for pool noodles:

• Use inside boots to help retain their shape.

• Slice into 1-inch pieces and use as napkin rings for a backyard barbecue or pool party.