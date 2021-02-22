HELOISE: Never forget 'Thank you'

Dear Heloise: I recently went to a meeting at my church and heard a speaker talking about the importance of gratitude. She asked how many of us had a flat tire at one time and a stranger stopped and helped us change it, or were a dollar short at the grocery store and the person behind us volunteered to give us the money we were short. Several in the audience raised their hands. She said that maybe all we could do was say "thank you" when the stranger refused to take money for their help. So go ahead and thank them and pass it on. When it's your turn to help someone, remember those who helped you and pass it on.