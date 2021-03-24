HELOISE: Never too old to learn

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Tribune Star in Terre Haute, Indiana. I'm 80 years old and still learn new tricks. I had a badly burned pan, and my son told me to fill the pan with hot water from the faucet and put in two dryer sheets and leave in overnight. The next morning the pan wiped clean. You can use liquid softener too! — Mary H., Terre Haute, Indiana

Flaky crust

Dear Heloise: Even though I use a marble cutting board and roller, my dough always stuck to both of these. You can't refrigerate the marble cutting board without condensation on it as soon as you start to use it, but I realized I had a couple of those handy gel ice packs in the freezer. I took them out and placed them on the counter under the cutting board. It worked like a charm. I was able to make up crusts with only minimal flour added. — Teri in Texas

Tea tidbits

Dear Readers: Tea has been with us for a very long time. In fact, it's believed tea was first used in China around 2737 B.C. The oldest tea leaves were discovered in 2016 in the tomb of Emperor Jing of Han, who was buried around 141 B.C.