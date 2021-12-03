HELOISE: Newspaper clipping priceless

Dear Heloise: I have a suggestion for those who like to cut out newspaper clippings of events. First, don't clip it out of the page, because you lose the date, publication and other information. I was looking at my own birth announcement in the paper from 1964 and was stunned to see the prices of things such as groceries and shoes. It was like a piece of history had been saved for me. But it also verified the time of my birth (2:43 a.m.), the name of the newspaper and city where I was born. Since I was adopted later, this was very important information for me that my birth mother had saved and passed on to my adoptive parents. — Eve B., Newport, Rhode Island
Learning the language
Dear Heloise: My husband and I had planned a trip to France, but COVID put a stop to that trip. Now we'll make the trip in September 2022. Meanwhile, we have been taking classes in French and speaking it to one another at home.
We usually do this when we plan a trip to a foreign country so that we'll be able to talk to the local people. People appreciate it when you at least try to speak their language while in their country. — Frances and Vernon H., Farrell, Pennsylvania
Gift-giving
Dear Heloise: Some gift-giving holidays are just around the corner, and for many people that means a stressed-out holiday. Instead of giving a gift, why not give that special person a letter offering to take them fishing (maybe on the first day of summer), or take them to dinner anyplace where they charge $100 for a bottle of wine, or offer to do their laundry and ironing for a week? There are any number of creative ideas, but a little of ourselves is what many people, especially elderly people, want most. — Rose T., Chatham, Massachusetts
Bulbs
Dear Heloise: I have a neighbor who is retired and loves to spend all day in his garden. His yard is always so very neat, but money is a little tight for him. As a Christmas gift last year (which was from Santa, not me), he received several mesh bags of various bulbs to be planted in the spring. He was over the moon with excitement. This year Santa is bringing him a gift card to a local nursery so he can get what he wants. For people who love working in their yard, flowering bulbs are a joy to receive. — Santa's Helper, Austin, Texas
Santa's Helper, yes, anything that pertains to a person's hobby is often welcomed by the recipient. — Heloise
MY MUSTACHE
Dear Heloise: There are a number of various combs and brushes for mustaches online and in stores. Some are rather expensive. One day while I was examining my toothbrush, I tried brushing my mustache with it and found it worked better (and was much cheaper) than a mustache brush I'd just bought. From that day on, I never user anything else on my mustache, except an inexpensive, new medium toothbrush. -- Jordan W., Ashland, Wisconsin
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
