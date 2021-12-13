HELOISE: No eveningwear returns

Today's Sound Off is about returns.
Dear Heloise: I work in a major upscale department store, in a department that sells eveningwear. At this time of year we sell a large volume of cocktail dresses, formal eveningwear and even prom dresses.
If you noticed, I said we "sell" dresses; we don't rent them. That means we don't appreciate it when someone comes back with a dress that has clearly been worn and wants to return it for a refund. We always examine the garment to make sure it's clean, unwrinkled and has all the correct tags attached.
In the past we often just took the garment back and didn't make a fuss. We took back dresses that were missing a belt or had filthy hems and just threw them out. But this year much of that will come to a halt.
Orders have come from corporate headquarters to make ALL eveningwear and prom dress sales final this year. That means even if the event was canceled or the wedding was called off, you still own the dress. This is due in part to COVID, but also in part to the loss each store took by taking back dresses that can never be resold. So, when shopping for that special dress, be sure to try it on and make certain it's what you really want. You'll probably see it in your closet for a long time. — Hannah S., Los Angeles
FAST FACTS
Here are a few hostess gift ideas:
-- The traditional bottle of wine
-- Flowers
-- Coasters
-- Chocolates, nuts
-- A holiday platter, tree ornament, holiday decoration
BOOK MARKERS
Dear Heloise: I'd like you to know what fun I have recycling used greeting cards. I have all the cards I receive throughout each year, and I make bookmarks from appropriate ones. I enjoy doing this at this time of year, and I'm so pleased when relatives and friends let me know how much they enjoy these bookmarks. -- Dixie C., Murrieta, California
Appointments
Dear Heloise: Regarding Michelle's (Oak Park, California) letter concerning people who arrive 15 minutes late and people having to reschedule their appointment: That's OK, but I would like to see if patients do not get to see the doctor within 15-20 minutes of their appointment time, their office visit is not charged to them. This might keep overscheduling by doctors to a minimum. — Hazel R., Sherwood, Arkansas
Gift cards
Dear Heloise: So many people like to give gift cards, and while I enjoy getting them, my children do not. My oldest son believes it's too easy to just give a gift card rather than shopping for an item. My other child said he got a card for a place that sells fishing equipment. He hates fishing.
People should really make sure it's to a store or place of interest to the recipient. — Glenda M., Red Bank, Tennessee
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.