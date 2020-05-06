Heloise: No glass-top stove skillet

Family cooking time

Dear Readers: Being stuck at home during these trying times doesn't have to be all bad. Cooking together can be a way to bond with family. Try new recipes, teach kitchen basics to the kids and together make cookies and cupcakes to leave on the doorstep of neighbors, friends and other family members. Allow the kids to choose their favorite lunch or dinner and encourage them to participate in making it. It may not turn out to be their favorite thing to do, but at least they can learn what's involved in putting a meal together. They'll make memories as well as meals. — Heloise