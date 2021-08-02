HELOISE: No more plastic bags!

Today's Sound Off is about plastic:
Dear Heloise: I'm tired of so much plastic floating in our oceans and waterways. There's plastic trash all over this country in parks, roads and everywhere imaginable. When is Congress going to do something about outlawing plastic grocery bags?
We have so many great minds in this country that surely we must have someone who can come up with better products that won't harm animals, clog our oceans with plastic junk and trash our national parks and forests.
When I was a kid, so many toys were made of wood or metal. We stored food in glass containers. So, perhaps if the government offered rewards for people who invent a better idea for these things, ideas for products that break down in a short time and don't harm people, animals or the land, we might present a better world to our children and grandchildren. — Lowell and Francine M., Fresno, California
Lowell and Francine, I agree! This planet is covered in plastic garbage. I advocate recycling and reusing items all the time, but we, as a nation, are drowning in plastic. It needs to stop. I urge you to write to your congressmen and women and ask for their help in eliminating or limiting plastic usage. We are the custodians of this planet, and it's up to each of us to take better care of our world. — Heloise
Repurpose birdbath
What to do with an old birdbath:
-- Update it by painting it or making a mosaic with broken china or tiles.
-- Plant flowers in it.
-- Wrap in tiny garden lights and make a garden feature out of it.
Little artist
Dear Heloise: My son loves to draw, but he was drawing on everything. I heard about chalkboard paint, so I got a gallon, taped off a fairly large section on his bedroom wall and gave it two coats of paint. Now my 4-year-old has a place to be an artist, and my other walls are free of his crayons and ink. — Ella S., New Rochelle, N.Y.
Ella, what a great idea. Encourage his talent but keep the house neat. — Heloise
Home sales
Dear Heloise: We want to sell our home, but I know it needs curb appeal. The inside is clean and neat, but the front yard is so blah! What can we do to spruce it up? — Angie T., Red Wing, Minnesota
Angie, first get rid of any clutter, broken pots, toys, etc. Start with a clean slate. If possible, add flowers near the entrance. Hanging baskets help to cheer up a home. Does your home or its trim need painting? If so, find neutral colors to freshen up its look. Or perhaps you just need to power wash a few exterior areas of your home. Make sure every window is polished and sparkling and the front door is spotless.
If you aren't sure where to start, ask a friend what they think of your home. Sometimes someone else sees our homes in a different light than we do. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
