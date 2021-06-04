HELOISE:No phone private time

• If someone offers you a large salary for what seems like easy or very light work, it should be a red flag.

• If asked to forward packages or money, be very careful. These are often part of an illegal scam that might involve criminal activity.

• If they give you a check or cash before you even start work, watch out! Don't deposit the money or check in your bank account. This is an old scam. They may say it was a mistake and ask you to return the money in the form of gift cards or wire transfers. Just give them back the check or cash, but not gift cards or wire transfers.

• If you are offered an interview, do some research on the company before you go. If you are offered a job without an interview, you should probably be very careful. Employers seldom offer jobs without first getting to know who they are hiring.

Cooling off

Dear Heloise: I have to travel a lot in my job, so after I use a curling iron on my hair, I set it on an air conditioner in my room. It cools down enough to pack in my suitcase. Usually three to five minutes at the most. — Diane A., Mansfield, Ohio

RECYCLING IDEA