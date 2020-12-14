HELOISE: No phones on first dates

Today's Sound Off: Put down your cellphone:

Dear Heloise: This evening I had a date with a young man who is up and coming in his profession. But this first date is also the last date I'll have with him. So what's wrong? Every few minutes his phone would ring, and none of the calls were business-related or emergencies. He'd chat away as if I weren't there, and by the end of the evening I realized he never actually had a conversation with me.

You might tell your readers that whether male or female, when you're on a date, put your cellphone away. Your date is not impressed, and you don't look important when you're arranging a tennis date with your buddies. However, you do look self-absorbed and uninterested in the person you're with at the moment. Wearing a thousand-dollar suit does not give you the right to be rude to your date or spouse (and you needn't announce what you paid for everything you own). — Lisa E., Dallas, Texas

Lisa, I get a fair number of letters and emails from men and women who say the same thing. Checking the stock market every two minutes and taking or making frivolous calls shows a lack of manners when you're on a date. — Heloise

