HELOISE: No safety in numbers

Dear Heloise: There's one aspect of the coronavirus pandemic that I don't see a lot of info on. When I go to the store, I follow the proper guidelines: I stay 6 feet away from others, wear a face mask, wipe down the shopping buggy, wash hands, use hand sanitizer, etc. I also go alone.

What I don't understand is why in the middle of this public health crisis, do people go shopping with friends and relatives? Isn't that unnecessary exposure?

When I go shopping, I make a list, I get in, I get what I need, I pay for my items and get out. And, of course, I wash my hands thoroughly when I get home.

Eventually we can go back to shopping, browsing, trying things on and making a day of it with friends for lunch and fun, but right now, safety is first. — Jackie in Texas

Fresh or dried spices?

Dear Heloise: This might sound a little obsessive, but I organize and alphabetize my spices and condiments. This way, I know exactly what I have, and I can frequently and easily check the dates on each, too.

I'd be curious to know: Do your readers mostly use fresh parsley, oregano, chives, etc., or do they prefer dried? — Dawn in Indiana