HELOISE: No thanks to tankless option

Dear Heloise: I am writing in reply to Kathryn L. from Michigan who wrote that she has her family use a towel for a week and believes that since they are clean after getting a bath the towel is clean and can be used for an extended period (Feb. 18).

In reality she is correct, but also wrong. There is no soil, but those towels are contaminated with dead skin cells the towel has exfoliated. Those skin cells are a growth medium for airborne bacteria, and after about 48 hours, colonies of bacteria will be living and growing on them.

Some of the bacteria are harmless, but not all, depending on what is in the air or has been brought into the home. I am not saying she should not do it if she chooses, but I think people should be aware of all the facts when making any choice. — Carol S., RN in Ohio

COUNTING CRACKERS

Dear Heloise: I have always enjoyed your column. Keep up the good work. Here is my hint: When my daughters were young enough to be excited about their upcoming birthdays, but not old enough to fully understand days and weeks, I took two small bowls and counted out the days till their birthday.