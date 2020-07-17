HELOISE: No visitors, please

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: My husband and I live on a lake. A couple of months ago we sent out letters to family and friends saying that we were not entertaining this summer due to COVID-19. We asked that no one drop in unexpectedly and to please respect our need to stay apart from others. This is especially important because my husband had a triple by-pass in late February and his doctor has stated that he must not be exposed to this virus.

We'll miss the entertaining, fellowship and catching up with friends and family, but our health must come first. I hope people continue to take precautions and say "no" to neighbors until it's safe to visit again. — Phyllis and Doug in Texas

Phyllis and Doug, this pandemic is so difficult in so many ways. You have to do what's right for you and your family during this time, and believe that when things get back to normal, we will all appreciate our relationships much more. — Heloise

