HELOISE: Noodle necklace artists

Dear Heloise: With my children at home during the summer, I've tried to find ways to entertain them with simple projects. One of their favorite things to make is a noodle necklace. Just buy a bag of elbow or tube noodles, some watercolor paint and brushes, and let them paint the noodles various colors. Let dry, and if you have some paste and glitter, you can add that to the noodles. Then string the noodles together with dental floss or string. They love wearing their homemade jewelry, and it keeps them busy while encouraging their creative side. — Penny B., Phoenix
Penny, what a great idea! Children usually enjoy craft projects that let them express their creative ideas. — Heloise
Ladder safety
Dear Heloise: My father loves to do handy work around his home, but recently he got a little careless while on a ladder. His vision isn't as good as it used to be, so I thought of a way to help him see the rungs on the ladder. I painted each rung a bright color. Each is a different color so he can easily see the rung. — Helen A., Brandywine, Delaware
DRYER SAFETY
Dear Heloise: My son and his wife live with us while their house is being built. My daughter-in-law never cleaned out the lint trap, which worried me, because I'm always worried about fire if the lint trap isn't cleaned after every use. Needless to say, I didn't want to start a fight, so I just left a note on the dryer door that read: "From Heloise -- Here's a hint, clean out the lint!"
We both had a laugh over it, but at least now she remembers to clean out the lint trap. -- Kate R., Mandan, N.D.
Down comforter
Dear Heloise: I did not keep the washing instructions for my down comforter. How do I clean this thing? — Dan K., Buffalo, New York
Dan, first see if there is an instruction tag on your comforter and follow it. If not, you can machine wash a down comforter, but ONLY if you have a front-loading washer. That is, one with no agitator. Otherwise it should be professionally cleaned. However, if you do machine wash it, dry it on a clothesline or shower curtain rod rather than a hot dryer. Should you decide to use a dryer, use only gentle heat and a short cycle. If you plan to store the down comforter, use a breathable bag made from cloth, not plastic. Plastic can trap moisture and cause mildew. — Heloise
Messages
Dear Heloise: My husband and I have hectic schedules, so we often leave a note for each other. Yes, I do leave messages for him on his cellphone, but sometimes I'm dashing off somewhere to an emergency, so we started to leave messages on the big bathroom mirror. Odd as it sounds, this worked better. I use the corner of a bar of soap and keep it brief. It's not for everyone, but it works great for us. — Maddy N., Los Angeles
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
