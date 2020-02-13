Heloise: Not a good idea

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

"We found a solution: We bought lavender and hung it in our closets; no more holes!" — Mardi in Murrieta, Calif.

"Please assure your reader that she is NOT alone in discovering small holes in the front of her pajama tops, T-shirts, etc.

"I keep these holey items in a separate part of my closet to wear on days when I'm going to be occupied at home. I wash them in a lingerie bag to prevent the washer's action from making the holes any larger than they already are!" — N.N.C.L.S. in North Carolina

"My shoulder bag, when worn across my body, might be the culprit. I've stopped using that purse and haven't seen any holes." — A Reader in Long Beach, Calif.

Clip clean

Dear Heloise: I keep a small dish of clip clothespins on my dresser to mark spills on my clothes before I put them in the hamper. This reminds me to pre-treat them before loading in the washer. — Fran S. in San Antonio

Two hints

Dear Heloise: I had a hard time cutting up winter squash. I found that if I poke a few holes in the squash and microwave it for about four minutes, it's much easier to cut, and I save money in not buying the already-cut ones.