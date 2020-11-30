HELOISE: Not so neighborly neighbors

Today's Sound Off is about yard maintenance:

Dear Heloise: With the fall comes yard maintenance: cutting trees back, mulching and raking leaves. Two of my neighbors use those blowers that blow leaves and debris out into the street, but unfortunately they don't bag the leaves and twigs. The first strong wind that comes along blows everything back where it was, or worse, it ends up in everyone else's yard.

My neighborhood is in the suburbs, and everyone takes great care with their yard. This makes our street look nice, keeps property values up and makes this a healthy, happy place to live, except for these two households. Well, last week someone called the police on them for leaving a huge pile of leaves in the street, and the family was ticketed and embarrassed.

It's just common courtesy to your neighbors to be a responsible homeowner by maintaining your property. That means bagging your leaves, shoveling snow off of your walkway or hiring someone to do it for you. A lot of high-school kids are looking for work after school to earn extra money. Even a neighbor might be willing to help. — Gloria and Philip H., Birmingham, Mich.

