Heloise: Obey crossing signs

Dear Readers: Get outside and take a walk. It's a beautiful time of year! But, there are safety laws and rules to follow, especially when crossing the road in traffic.

Even though drivers are required to stop for pedestrians in a painted crosswalk, you should yield to drivers when crossing outside of the crosswalk.

WALK and DON'T WALK signage should always be observed. If you're walking in the roadway when the DON'T WALK sign comes on, continue to cross the street in a safe manner. The traffic must wait for you.

If you are listening to music with ear buds, keep the volume low enough so you can hear the street sounds, such as horns and sirens. Don't be distracted by texting while walking. — Heloise

Baking soda does trick

Dear Heloise: I just used baking soda on my vinyl siding that was stained by a bush's branches touching it. It certainly did the job. Yea!!!!! — Helen T. in The Villages, Fla.