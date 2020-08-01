HELOISE: Observe DOGust 1st

Dear Readers: It's Aug. 1, known by dog lovers as DOGust 1st! It's the day to celebrate shelter dogs. When you adopt a dog from a shelter, the staff can only approximate the age of the dog, so Aug. 1 is designated as the shelter dogs' universal birthday for all.
To celebrate, take your dog to the park for a play date, throw a party at home or treat your dog to new toys, treats and a new, fluffy and comfy bed. — Heloise
P.S.: According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.ASPCA.org), 1.6 million dogs are adopted from shelters every year. Let's push for 2 million.
Go find a friend!
Off the cuff
Dear Heloise: When I launder my cuffed shorts, I make sure to unroll them first. Crumbs and debris can accumulate in the folds of the cuffs. Then it's an easy matter to recuff them. — Heidi in Tennessee
No cheese drip
Dear Heloise: Instead of cleaning gooey, messy cheese that has melted off burgers and onto my barbecue grill, I realized if I fold the corner of the cheese up into the center of the slice, then onto the burger, the mess is avoided altogether.
And nobody feels shorted of cheese. — Mike, via email
City strolling
Dear Readers: Walking in the city on a summer's evening is great exercise, but it must be done safely. According to the National Highway Safety Administration (www.NHTSA.gov), stay safe by:
• Staying on the sidewalk, but if there's no sidewalk, walk facing oncoming traffic.
• Carrying a flashlight, ID and your cellphone.
• Wearing bright or reflective clothing.
• Crossing only in marked crosswalks and obeying traffic signals. — Heloise
Big dog bath time
Dear Heloise: When it's time to give Goliath, my Doberman mix, a bath, I've resigned myself to the fact that I'm going to get wet, too. What helps? Cutting armholes and a head hole into a huge, 42-gallon contractor trash bag, slipping myself into the bag (a fashionable look, ha!) and then getting Goliath in the tub. It works! — Betty in Colorado
Donate those veggies
Dear Readers: If your garden yield is too big for your personal use, consider donating extra vegetables and fruits to your nearest food bank to help the needy. Give them a call. — Heloise
