HELOISE: Observe DOGust 1st

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: It's Aug. 1, known by dog lovers as DOGust 1st! It's the day to celebrate shelter dogs. When you adopt a dog from a shelter, the staff can only approximate the age of the dog, so Aug. 1 is designated as the shelter dogs' universal birthday for all.

To celebrate, take your dog to the park for a play date, throw a party at home or treat your dog to new toys, treats and a new, fluffy and comfy bed. — Heloise

P.S.: According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.ASPCA.org), 1.6 million dogs are adopted from shelters every year. Let's push for 2 million.

Go find a friend!

Off the cuff

Dear Heloise: When I launder my cuffed shorts, I make sure to unroll them first. Crumbs and debris can accumulate in the folds of the cuffs. Then it's an easy matter to recuff them. — Heidi in Tennessee

No cheese drip

Dear Heloise: Instead of cleaning gooey, messy cheese that has melted off burgers and onto my barbecue grill, I realized if I fold the corner of the cheese up into the center of the slice, then onto the burger, the mess is avoided altogether.