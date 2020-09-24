HELOISE: Observe microwave safety

Dryer lint

Dear Heloise: I use my used dryer sheets to clean the filter in my clothes dryer. It picks up all the lint on the mesh and on the felt strip along the outer edge. Once cleaned, just toss the sheet. — Vicky in Virginia

Vicky, the dryer sheet does work well, but it may leave a residue from the softeners on your lint filter. When you notice a buildup, gently scrub the screen with hot water and dishwashing soap. Rinse and let dry thoroughly before putting it back. — Heloise

SALT SCRUB

Dear Heloise: I read your column in The Villages Daily Sun every day. I've had great success in cleaning coffee/tea stained mugs and my drip coffee pot with salt. I just sprinkle on and rub with either a dishcloth or a scrubby.

Also, it works for cleaning and shining pots, cookie sheets, aluminum oven pans and glass oven dishes. They turn out sparkling clean. -- Helen T., The Villages, Fla.

