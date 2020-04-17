Heloise: Oh, those grandkids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: Our seven grandchildren all live far away, so we often send a gift or gift card. However, we seldom, if ever, receive a thank you. If we suggest or ask for one, is it really sent from the heart? Any suggestions? — Maggie in California

Maggie, your grandchildren may only need a card or a phone call from you, but not necessarily a gift. Staying in touch, especially now, is all that matters. — Heloise

Pet the dog

Dear Heloise: Having owned dogs for many years, I have some suggestions for dog lovers. If a dog is unfamiliar with you, don't pet its head. That might be considered an aggressive act. Instead, slowly extend your hand to them, palm up. Belly rubs are OK only if the belly is offered by the dog. If a dog is friendly, pet in the direction that the hair grows in long strokes. Also, if you have children, teach them to be gentle with dogs. —Trudy in North Dakota

Carpet deodorizer

Dear Heloise: My carpet smells musty. My sister read in your column that you recommended using baking soda, sprinkled on the carpet, to remove odors. She said to wait 30 to 40 minutes and then vacuum the baking soda off the carpet. It worked like a charm! — Lena in New Hampshire