HELOISE: Old-fashioned cards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: Because of social distancing rules, birthday parties for my young kids have been put on hold. However, we found a fun way to acknowledge each child's birthday.

I ask everyone I know to send a birthday card in the mail, the old-fashioned way! It's a fun learning experience for my children to practice reading all the cards, discuss the postage stamps and how the letter gets delivered. Most everybody is thrilled to participate, and we get dozens of cards. — Mary T. in Colorado

Mary, such a wonderful, teachable idea! So much fun to open each envelope, and those postage stamps — some are works of art! — Heloise

Packing dishes

Dear Heloise: I have been saving padded envelopes I get in the mail to reuse. When I was packing to move, I used them for my dishes —a lot of padding with little effort. -- Marnie R. in Louisiana

Rustic wrapping

Dear Heloise: When wrapping a gift, I use twine, along with flowers and succulents from my garden. I place the gift in a recycled gift bag or box and simply use the twine in lieu of ribbon. I then tie in the flowers and/or succulents.