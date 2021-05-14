HELOISE: Old furs can be toys

Repurposed bags

Dear Heloise: To recycle plastic dry-cleaning bags and plastic bags that bedspreads, blankets and sheets come in, I cover my seasonal decorations and hang them on a rack in the basement. This way I know at a glance what I have and what I need. — Rosemary, Austintown, Ohio

Tailgaters

Dear Heloise: Most tailgaters will back off if you tap your breaks a few times, but sometimes even that won't work. If that doesn't, I use my emergency flashers and slow down a little. This usually does the job of getting a tailgater to back off. -- Kevin F., Omaha, Nebraska

Kevin, tailgaters usually think they can get the person ahead of them to speed up if they annoy the other driver by tailgating. This seldom works and is the cause of a great many accidents. Let's all drive respectfully. — Heloise

Garden hint