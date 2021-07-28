HELOISE: Onions and pantyhose

Dear Heloise: I had several pairs of pantyhose, so I washed them, dried them and placed onions in the legs. After I place an onion in the pantyhose, I tie a tight knot to separate it from the next onion. This lets air circulate around the onions and prevents rot from spreading from one onion to the next. When I want an onion, I just snip off the bottom onion because the knot at the bottom keeps the other onions from falling out. — Alice C., Ludlow, Vermont
Hide and seek
Dear Heloise: When I have leftovers, I always store them in clear jars with clear tops. This way I can check to see what I have on hand at a glance, and things are less likely to stay in the refrigerator until they grow mold. Then on Friday evenings we sit down to a week of leftovers. I warm them up, add a few new spices, and it makes for an interesting meal. — Terry H., Belgrade, Montana
EXPLODING POTATO
Dear Heloise: I recently bought a microwave and was so excited to try it out. I wanted a baked potato, so I washed a big spud and put it in the microwave. Since it was a fairly large potato, I increased the baking time. I finally heard a loud pop sound and found my potato had exploded. What did I do wrong? -- Todd J., Elizabeth, N.J.
Todd, did you puncture the potato several times with a fork or knife? Pressure, heat and moisture all contribute to an exploding potato when the skin is not punctured to release the steam inside. — Heloise
Hawaiian Curried Shrimp
Dear Readers: Here is a wonderful dish to serve during these warm summer months. It always makes me think of the Hawaiian Islands, soft ocean breezes and starry nights on Maui. You'll need:
6 tablespoons butter
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 teaspoons finely chopped, fresh ginger
6 tablespoons flour
1 1/2 teaspoon salt
2 to 3 teaspoons curry powder
2 cups milk
1 cup coconut milk
3 cups cooked shrimp
Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and ginger and cook slowly until transparent. Add flour, salt and curry powder and blend thoroughly. Add the milk and coconut milk, stirring constantly. Cook slowly until thick and smooth. Add the shrimp and heat through. Be sure to serve with white rice. — Heloise
Spray-on oils
Dear Heloise: What is the benefit of using a spray-on oil versus melted butter or margarine? — Riley F., Tipton, Oklahoma
Riley, spray-on oil and other non-stick sprays have several uses, but in the kitchen they keep food from sticking to the pan. There are fewer calories in a spray-on oil, and you will find oils with additional flavors such as butter or garlic to give foods new hints of flavor. Butter is higher in calories, sometimes does not prevent food from sticking and in some cases gives food a greasy taste.
Some people tend to spray too much of the non-stick spray when only a little will do the job. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
